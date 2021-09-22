We have collected some working Adventurer Simulator codes for you that will surely help add an extra punch to your adventures throughout the game.

Exploration is a basic part of all adventure games. In the case of Adventure Simulator, it goes to a whole other level due to its unique content. Not only will you be exploring various places, but you will be training yourself to become the strongest of all.

As you travel to different places in your journey, you can unravel the secrets and unlock a pet by hatching an egg. But make sure you collect the eggs by searching for them in the area you are currently visiting.

The recent update introduces the brand new Ice Temple World along with a few more pets. There are also new genetics, classes, revamped weapons and lots more to try out. Also, the price of the weapons in the Ancient Palace is reduced, allowing you to grow your collection more easily.

Adventurer Simulator active Codes

RUSSO - Redeem this code to get a Russo Pet (NEW)

Expired Codes

1MVISITS - Redeem this code to get a 1M Slime Pet

How to redeem Adventure Simulator codes?

Launch the game and locate the Twitter symbol on the left side of the home screen

Tap on the symbol and wait for the box to pop up

Copy one of the codes and paste it there

Hit enter to redeem the rewards

Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes.

How to get more Adventure Simulator codes?