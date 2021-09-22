Zombie survival RPG LifeAfter is joining all the festivities of the season with a Mid-Autumn Festival event, because who says you can’t celebrate even during the apocalypse? Players can expect plenty of exciting in-game activities and a cool new Infected Hunt content during this limited-time event.

LifeAfter’s Mid-Autumn Festival event runs from from September 16th to September 29th, letting Survivors feel the holiday spirit despite all the gloom and doom. In line with this, NetEase Games’ open world doomsday survival game is adding new types of Infected as the Infected Hunt event goes live. Here, enemies grow stronger as time progresses, posing bigger challenges for players as they go through the event.

As for the Mid-Autumn Festival itself, there will be special outfits and items up for grabs such as the limited outfit Bunny & Osmanthus. The Mid-Autumn Festival styled furniture Jade Rabbit's Night Cruise is also available, along with a new vehicle Scorpio - Moonlight Beauty. Players will also be able to make their own mooncakes via gathering, fighting and fishing - these scrumptious mooncakes grant a wide variety of skill effects, which you can also gift to friends to boost your Favorability.

If you’re eager to join in on all the merrymaking during the Mid-Autumn Festival, you can give the game a go by downloading it on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. LifeAfter is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the game’s official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest devleopments.

