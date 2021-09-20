There’s a brand new Pokemon mobile game in the works called Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, because yes, we just can’t get enough. The Pokemon Company has revealed a special teaser trailer that shows a bit of the gameplay for the upcoming card game, and it’ll apparently feature everything you know and love about the OG physical game but in digital format.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live invites players to experience a fresh take on the trading card game, using the same rules but sprinkled with a little bit of online playability. The multiplayer aspect here is undoubtedly the most appealing feature, as you can now battle against players from all over the world - something a physical card game can’t do. It also lets you do battle from the palm of your hand, or on your desktop if you fancy using the PC or Mac version.

Customization options are a-plenty, giving players the ability to switch up their avatars as well as boost their experience with accessories and other cosmetics. It also seems like the physical card packs will tie into the digital game somehow, with codes players can redeem on the app for special perks.

Trainers can participate in daily challenges, with exciting new decks to add to their collection. The game is launching with multi-language support as well (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese).

There’s no word yet on the official release date for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, but if you’re eager to stay updated on all the latest developments, you can visit the official website to know more, or have a look at the embedded teaser trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay.

