In case you missed it, indie developer Ammil has released a charming 3D spatial puzzle adventure game titled Relumine, in which you play as a little girl trying to look for her father in the great unknown. As Relu, you’ll dive into a wondrous world of magic and mystery as you explore an ancient civilization through puzzles and logic challenges.

Relumine takes players through a quiet but meaningful journey with a heartwarming narrative. You’ll travel through abandoned mines and meet curious characters along the way, all while being led by a spirit guide illuminating your path. The minimalist approach to the game adds to the element of childlike wonder, and the beautiful musical score in the background keeps things pretty low-key even when a giant shadow seems to be after you - no time limits and no pressure-inducing battles included.

Embark on a quest to look for your long-lost Papa with Relumine, available to download now on the App Store and on Google Play for a mere $1.99. You can also check out the game’s official website to know more about the game.