Undestroyed: Roguelike ARPG is a unique game that makes players stronger every time they are defeated. Developed and published by Dreamplay Games, Undestroyed: Roguelike ARPG is now available in early access on Android.

About the game

Undestroyed: Roguelike ARPG sees players adventuring as a being with a mechanical body who must discover the forgotten technology and bring light back to a dark world that faded due to an AI going rogue and annihilating humanity. The game is set in a futuristic cyberpunk world, and it is a roguelike side-scrolling action game where players have to clear one machine cell at a time in a world populated by rampaging robots.

Game features

Undestroyed: Roguelike ARPG will offer players a 2D shadow action gaming experience along with a combat system that utilizes colourful and powerful weapon combos. The game has a unique feature where repeated deaths for the player will make them stronger as players will obtain new weapons and abilities each time they die to make battles more exciting. A special Battle Body system will also be there in the game, allowing players to change their characters' appearance and equip Ability cards.

Other prominent features of the game include the ability to craft a variety of powerful weapons, creating your own unique fighting style by choosing your equipment, and the presence of Dynamic Mechanical Dungeons.

Conclusion

Undestroyed: Roguelike ARPG offers players an entertaining 2D shadow action gameplay experience, especially with its combat system focusing on weapon combos being colourful and attractive, which should elevate the visual aspect of the game make it even more engaging and aesthetically pleasing.

The ability of the game to make players even stronger after each death by providing new weapons and skills is a unique feature that sets this game apart from the rest.

Undestroyed: Roguelike ARPG, Early Access version, is available to download on Google Play.