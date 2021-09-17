LOVE - A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories has been extremely successful on PC, Switch, and iOS devices and has received a lot of critical acclaim. It was even nominated for the Canadian Screen Awards for the best video game. And now, Android users can finally enjoy this masterpiece themselves, as LOVE - A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories is now available on the platform.

LOVE is simply a puzzler inspired by point and clicks adventures that heavily features time travel. It is a wonderful narrative that helps you experience the diorama of life and aims to generate feelings of empathy and reflection in you. Of course, it’s still a puzzler, so LOVE will challenge you and tickle your neurons. And all this, while travelling through different moments in time.

Have you lost a part of yourself in the past that you would wish to get back? Is there something that you regret? Every life and everyone has a story that has its own hardships, its own regrets, and its own problems. You may not be able to change what happened in your past, but what if you could change the past of others to ensure that they go on to live the life they want and deserve. LOVE allows for exactly this.

Hop into LOVE’s neighborhood and interact with its residents. Find out their stories, find out what went wrong and find out the exact moment that defines their current lives. And then, go back to the past and change them. Interactions in the past and present will change the lives of your neighbors for the greater good.

Embark on this life-changing and time travelling adventure called LOVE, by downloading it on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for $9.99 USD.