MOBA titles need improvements and adjustments every so often. Being a MOBA game, Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang releases patch updates frequently. The updates first land on the advanced server before going public.

Recently, Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.18 has been rolled out to the players on the advanced server. Along with that, Moonton has also shared some valuable information on the new hero and upcoming skins.

New Hero Floryn

Hero Adjustments

Floryn is an upcoming support hero that’s available for free during the 5th Anniversary celebration. Currently, there’s an ongoing task to complete in the original server to claim her for free.

Ultimate

Second Attack Magic Power Bonus (Without Seimei Umbrella): 130% → 145%

A pretty good buff for Kagura which will be quite useful when she has her first skill on cooldown. The damage boost will continue melting the enemy until her skill is ready to use again.

Passive

Physical Attack Per Stack: 9 → 3-9 (scales with Ultimate level)

Physical Penetration Per Stack: 3 → 1-4 (scales with Ultimate level)

Skill 1

New Effect: Removes slow effects upon cast.

Skill 2

Enhanced Basic Attacks for Each Non-Minion Enemy Hit: 2 → 3

Enhanced Basic Attack for Each Enemy Minion Hit: 0 → 1

Enhanced Basic Attack When No Enemy Is Hit: 1 → 0

Enhanced Basic Attack's Duration: 5s → 3s

Base HP Regen: 35 → 15

Base Damage: 250-650 → 200-600

Foreswing time slightly reduced.

If you have tried Jungler Aulus, you're probably aware of the damage that kicks in after obtaining certain items. His speed up skills are now more enhanced but slightly nerfed during the early game.

Skill 1

Subsequent Attack's Damage: 35% → 30%

Ultimate

Wisp's Magic Power Bonus: 12.5% → 15%

Impact's Magic Power Bonus: 80% →120%

Mathilda might slightly struggle when she is solo laning as her AD took a hit. On the other hand, her Ultimate’s power bonuses are buffed, which will allow her to gank enemy confidently.

Skill 1

Fixed the bug where S1 consumes more energy than usual.

In the last patch update, Fanny users had a difficult time as her first skill consumed an insane amount of energy, making her a bad pick if the enemy had potential invaders.

Skill 2

Cooldown: 8s → 10-7s

Mana Cost: 90-80 → 120-80

This is a big deal for the Lancelot users due to the increased CD and mana cost, making Lancelot rely on the Blue Buff. It might result in low pick rates as offlane Lancelot might not work anymore.

New Skins

Miya - Moon Priestess - The 5th Anniversary Skin (September 27th)

Paquito 'Underground Boxer" - (September 27th)

Ruby "Pirate Parrot" - October Starlight Skin (October 1st)

Valir "Infernal Blaze" - Magic Wheel (October 16th)

Alpha "Sea Gladiator"

Rafaela "Biomedic"

Along with these, heroes, Hayabusa, Kagura, Lancelot, and Odette and their respective skins will be available shortly.

Fragment Shop Adjustments

Karrie "Bladed Mantis"

Unavailable

Eudora "Christmas Carnival"

Moskov "Snake Eye Commander",

Aurora "Heartbreak Empress",

Martis "Searing Maw",

Terizla "Abyss Guard",

Freya "Gladiator"

Will be unavailable:

Angela "Shanghai Maiden",

Gusion "Cyber Ops",

Harley "Royal Magister",

Lancelot "Masked Knight",

Thamuz "Liquid Fire"

Alpha

Ruby

Harley

Hylos

Valir

Silvanna

Uranus

Leomord

Roger

Aldous

Lancelot

Sun

Free Heroes rotation-

Baxia, Cyclops, Alpha, Helcurt, Terizla, Johnson, Thamuz, Fanny

Starlight Member Heroes: Selena, Barats, Lesley, Benedetta, Uranus, Franco

Note that, the adjustments will take on September 22nd (Server Time)

