Yostar Games’ naval shoot ‘em up Azur Lane has just launched a new limited-time event titled “Upon the Shimmering Blue”. The latest update adds lots of in-game goodies including new shipgirls and skins that will be released throughout the month.

Azur Lane’s brand new event takes players through the story of how the Sakura Empire’s fleets discovered the legendary Dragon Palace. Six new shipgirls will be added, which includes an Ultra Rare Destroyer Shimakaze that can deal a powerful torpedo attack plus a useful fleet buff.

On a limited-time rate-up from the summons pool are Super Rare Aircraft Carrier Katsuragi and two Elite Destroyers Yura and Umikaze. There are also more than 20 new skins up for grabs; plus, players can score an Elite Destroyer Yamakaze as a milestone reward, while Super Rare Heavy Cruiser Chikuma can be exchanged in the event shop.

The Upon the Shimmering Blue event features new maps where players can earn points to exchange for the Shimakaze-class 610mm Quintuple Torpedo Mount. Additionally, players who can clear daily missions beginning September 23rd will be able to redeem a limited outfit for Michishio.

On top of rental outfit vouchers for new Live2D skins, as well as a new Manjuu Summer Festival furniture set, there are tons of other in-game goodies waiting to be grabbed during this limited-time event. To make sure that you don’t miss out on all the in-game festivities, you can download Azur Lane on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also check out the event trailer above for a sneak peek!

Are you on the hunt for more free titles on your phone? Why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best free mobile games to play on your iPhone, iPad or Android Phone in 2021?