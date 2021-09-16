If you have been following the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship North American Qualifier, then already know we have our top 8 teams. For those of you who do not know, this was a qualifier for teams in the USA and Canada, and they all battled it out for a $6,500 USD prize pool and a shot at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M3 World Championship. Touted the biggest event ever in North America, the competition was fierce. And so, here are the top eight contestants who will now fight it out:

BloodThirstyKings

Lethal eSports

Extraction

FLY HIGH BOMI

Peaky Blinders

Generation X

Moe

NocturnalDragons

These eight legends will now go head to head and fight for the $6,500 prize pool and the team that wins will go on to represent North America at the M3 World Championship. We know for a fact that the battle between them is going to be phenomenal because they have managed to qualify in a best of three series against players from all over the USA and Canada. The competition was open to all so literally anyone could have shown up and participated. But that’s what added to the fun of the event.

We now enter the final round of this massively competitive event with these teams fighting for the sweet final championship spot. You can witness the eight go head-to-head live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube at 11:00 am PDT on Saturday (September 18th) and at 2:00 pm PDT on Sunday (September 19th). The event will be hosted by Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner, Austin “Capitalist” Walsh, and David “Assassin Dave” Mao.

On Saturday, these eight teams will play series of three and the four teams that qualify will play in a best of five series until we can crown our winner. And that team will go on to participate in the ultimate M3 World Championship. More information on that at another time.

Don’t forget to tune in over the weekend. Download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang news stories!