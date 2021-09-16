The Kanto region is here! Two new sync pairs from the Kanto are coming to Pokémon Masters EX. First off, we have Red & Snorlax, who are a normal type sync pair that can Dynamax and increase all their stats whilst becoming larger in size. They can be added to your team from now until October 29th.

Next up, are Blue & Aerodactyl, a rock type sync pair whose sync move will cause Aerodactyl to Mega Evolve into Mega Aerodactyl. This pair will be available from tomorrow, September 17th, until October 29th. The introduction of this pair also hints at another chapter in the main story, check this out in the trailer below.

Players can also participate in other events that are currently available for everyone:

The Lurking Shadow Event – This event features Giovanni and Mewtwo. Add this dynamic duo to your team by completing the quests before October 15th.

Villain Event Prelude: Looming Shadow of Kanto – This event will put you up against other Team Rocket members and defeating them will help raise the potential of a pair up to 6-star EX. Available until October 15th.

Retweet Rally Rewards – Logging into Pokémon Masters EX before 8th October will reward you with 3,000 Gems and 60 5-star Guaranteed Tickets to reward players for reaching a goal of 30,000 retweets on both the game’s Twitter handles during the retweet rally.

100 Free Sync Pairs – Available as a celebration of the game’s second anniversary, players can still get up to 100 sync pairs until September 29th. Just log into the game to get a 10-pair Scout Ticket. Log in for 10 days to get 10 tickets, making it a 100 sync pairs for free. These tickets must be redeemed by October 6th.

