Looking for some free rewards as you embark on a new journey in LINE Games' RPG? Try out our Exos Heroes codes to claim the freebies which include the elusive Xes.

Recently, Exos Heroes held numerous events to celebrate their launch anniversary, which introduced new characters, items and also made several modifications to the existing content.

Exos Heroes active codes

Summer - Redeem code for Nation Recruit Tickets (New)

- Redeem code for Nation Recruit Tickets (New) Dana - Redeem code for 1000 Xes

- Redeem code for 1000 Xes SEASON4UPDATE - Redeem code for 1000 Xes

- Redeem code for 1000 Xes Misty - Redeem code for x2 Ultimate Orb

- Redeem code for x2 Ultimate Orb Luna - Redeem code for 400 Xes

- Redeem code for 400 Xes melissa - Redeem code for x5 Mu

- Redeem code for x5 Mu Garlond - Redeem code for 300 Solarseal

- Redeem code for 300 Solarseal Fallensky - Redeem code for 200,000 Gold

- Redeem code for 200,000 Gold GLOBAL1YEAR - Redeem code for 528 Xes

- Redeem code for 528 Xes Exos - Redeem code for 500 Xes

- Redeem code for 500 Xes Heroes - Redeem code for 300 Xes

- Redeem code for 300 Xes Flower - Redeem code for 200 Xes

- Redeem code for 200 Xes SEOA - Redeem code for 50 Ultimate Common Abrasive

- Redeem code for 50 Ultimate Common Abrasive Bloodedrhapsody - Redeem code for 700 Xes

Expired Codes

GROWTH2 – 500 Xes

BRUNN - Yorm’s special box

signatureforce – Xes

NICOLE – Xes

Wilkes – Xes

Monica – Xes

Jinai – Xes

Synergy – Xes

How to redeem Exos Heroes codes?

Launch the game and head to the Main Menu

Select the Settings tab and tap on Account

A box will pop up asking for the code

Copy one of the Exos Heroes codes from the above list and paste it into the box

Tap on Confirm to receive the rewards

Alternatively, you can also use the official redeem site to use the codes.

How to get more Exos Heroes codes?

Once in a while, Exos Heroes codes are released on the game's official Facebook group. Do follow the group to claim the codes before it expires. You can also bookmark us as we update the codes whenever a new one becomes avilable.

