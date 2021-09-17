Dragon Raja compels you to invest extra money in order to progress in the story. But you can avoid this to some extent if you use the Dragon Raja codes in our list. By redeeming these codes you can get essential goodies which include gold coins, evolution stones and potions.

Dragon Raja was released for both Android and iOS in 2019. Soon after its release, the game rose to popularity due to its visually impressive content and pleasing soundtrack. On top of that, it is well-known for its character customizability and friendly PvP environment.

For more freebies, you should check out our A3: Still Alive coupon codes, Idle Heroes codes, Cookie Run: Kingdom: redeem code list and the rest of our collection. We are sure you'll find at least one other game you're playing.

Now, let’s take a look at the Dragon Raja codes.

Currently working Dragon Raja codes or different world regions

URUQTDB

UQVNXUB

UEJUCBC

DR777

DR333

UCBGKPK

TYPSDLR

TZFNHRJ

TUEWEAY

TVDUXCN

FCVTGKN

ESWUGTF

EPRGSDA

EMVVJAU

ENZQUST

ELPJUYJ

EHHSEWX

EJRWWVR

EKCPHMG

EFWLNDD

DR666

DRBABY

Adgzhkw

Ayquuzg

Awdrbah

Axxavls

Avqfdjg

Dr2020

1YEAR

DRKEEP

SEACNY

DR666

DRBABY

BESTDr

SEANEW

BJDFESB

BKDQTCU

AGMJPBD

AJQKBLQ

AHYXHZR

Before you head to redeem the codes, make sure you’re choosing the right one. Dragon Raja has separate codes for SEA, Vietnam and the rest of the regions. We have divided these redeem codes accordingly and will update them on a regular basis.

How to redeem Dragon Raja codes?

Open the game and locate the CD Key menu

Copy one of the codes from above and paste it into the box

Tap on the confirm button and if the code is valid, you will instantly receive the reward

To redeem the Dragon Raja codes, you can do it through the game and the official redeem site as well. Follow the steps carefully to easily claim your rewards.

You can also redeem the codes through this site. All you have to do is add your Character ID and paste the redeem code before claiming the rewards through in-game mail.

Where to find more Dragon Raja codes?

To get more codes for Dragon Raja, follow the official Twitter account of the game as the devs release bunch of codes prior to the events. Our page is also kept updated with new and active codes, make sure to bookmark us.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Dragon Raja articles!