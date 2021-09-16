Tower Defense titles can be pretty fun to play, especially when the level of difficulty increases. Roblox’s Action Tower Defence is one of the titles. But, it can prove to be difficult and frustrating if you can’t defend your base at higher levels.
To help you out, we have gathered a bunch of the latest active Action Tower Defense codes. By redeeming these codes you can make your gameplay smoother and more exciting.
In Action Tower Defense, you are assigned to defend your castle from the random aggressive mobs who are determined to capture it by utilising a set of weapons to keep them away from your castle. The codes in this article will allow you to gain an upper hand with weapons, items and more.
Before you take a look at the codes for Action Tower Defense, do visit our other collections of codes for popular Roblox titles:
Action Tower Defense active codes
- HauntedSwamp – 50 Gems and 500 Coins
- Likes6500 – 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems
- Likes4000 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- UpAndComing – 100 Gems
- Likes2500 – 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Visits1M – 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Infinite – 2,000 Coins & 100 Gems
- Likes1500 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Likes1000 – 150 Gems
- Likes_600 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- ActionTowerDefence – 150 Gems
- Likes100 – 100 Gems
- Likes300 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Members300 – 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- ShowMeTheGem – 100 Gems
- ShowMeTheMoney – 1,000 Coins
- Visits100K – 1,500 Coins
- Visits10K – 1,500 Coins
Expired Codes
- Infinite - 2000 Coins and 100 Gems
- Likes_600 - 1500 Coins and 50 Gems
- LakesideHills - 1000 Coins and 100 Gems
- UpAndComing - 100 Gems
- Visits100K - 1500 Coins
How to redeem Action Tower Defense codes?
- Launch the game and locate the gear symbol on the left side of the home screen
- Copy one of the codes from the active list and paste it inside the box
- Tap on confirm to receive the goodies