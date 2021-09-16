Tower Defense titles can be pretty fun to play, especially when the level of difficulty increases. Roblox’s Action Tower Defence is one of the titles. But, it can prove to be difficult and frustrating if you can’t defend your base at higher levels.

To help you out, we have gathered a bunch of the latest active Action Tower Defense codes. By redeeming these codes you can make your gameplay smoother and more exciting.

In Action Tower Defense, you are assigned to defend your castle from the random aggressive mobs who are determined to capture it by utilising a set of weapons to keep them away from your castle. The codes in this article will allow you to gain an upper hand with weapons, items and more.

Action Tower Defense active codes

HauntedSwamp – 50 Gems and 500 Coins

– 50 Gems and 500 Coins Likes6500 – 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

– 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems Likes4000 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems UpAndComing – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems Likes2500 – 500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 500 Coins & 50 Gems Visits1M – 500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 500 Coins & 50 Gems Infinite – 2,000 Coins & 100 Gems

– 2,000 Coins & 100 Gems Likes1500 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems Likes1000 – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems Likes_600 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems ActionTowerDefence – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems Likes100 – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems Likes300 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems Members300 – 500 Coins & 50 Gems

– 500 Coins & 50 Gems ShowMeTheGem – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems ShowMeTheMoney – 1,000 Coins

– 1,000 Coins Visits100K – 1,500 Coins

– 1,500 Coins Visits10K – 1,500 Coins

Expired Codes

Infinite - 2000 Coins and 100 Gems

Likes_600 - 1500 Coins and 50 Gems

LakesideHills - 1000 Coins and 100 Gems

UpAndComing - 100 Gems

Visits100K - 1500 Coins

How to redeem Action Tower Defense codes?

Launch the game and locate the gear symbol on the left side of the home screen

Copy one of the codes from the active list and paste it inside the box

Tap on confirm to receive the goodies

How to find more Action Tower Defense codes?