Playdigious has announced that multiplayer is arriving in their popular strategy game Northgard for iOS and Android on 29th September. That means players will need to protect their territory from other Viking clans across a variety of game modes such as Duel, Free for All or Teamplay.

This news will be welcomed by fans of Northgard who are looking for an additional challenge. The unpredictability of multiplayer can make mobile strategy games more hectic and intense, particularly in the later stages, and can even unveil tactics you hadn't previously considered.

However, if you're not enamoured with multiplayer modes and haven't heard of Northgard before, it still has plenty to offer. The base game sees you taking charge of a Viking clan venturing into a previously unexplored land, the titular Northgard.

It's a locale filled with dangers, such as dire wolves, undead warriors and giants but equally promises untold riches. It's up to you to build a settlement and assign your clan jobs like farmer, warrior and sailor. From there, you will look to expand your territory by thinking tactically about each move.

And that's just the base game. Since its launch, Playdigious has released several DLC for Northgard that introduce new clans. They include the Clan of the Snake, Dragon, Kraken, Horse, Ox and Lynx. Each has its own specialities to consider. For instance, the Clan of the Snake is highly adept at deploying guerilla tactics, whilst the Clan of the Horse are excellent blacksmiths, capable of producing powerful Relics.

Northgard is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a premium game that costs $8.99 with additional in-app purchases to unlock the various pieces of DLC.

