It Has Open World Vibes
In Jumper Jon, you can essentially go wherever you please. Not as many platformers take this approach aside from a notable game in Hollow Knight, which is a bit like an RPG and platformer. But here, you'll be able to go back and forth with ease for the most part.
As you explore, you never know what you'll discover along the way. Just know that you only have 30 seconds to take in your sights. If you're quick enough, you can settle at a checkpoint and start from there. Feel free to keep spawning at the checkpoint until you know which way you want to go.
There is one particular area where you can avoid the 30-second timer. This area allows you to purchase Mystery Boxes which you can get with Souls (not like in Demon's or Dark Souls). You can find these little ghosts scattered about the colourful land.
Art Style
The style of Jumper Jon will pop out at you when you play. With games nowadays, it's easy to say that, as there are a ton of games with great visuals. What makes Jumper Jon's style so unique is that it depicts Hell in a way that may seem unusual to some.
Sure, there are some icky things, but overall, it features, bright, beautiful colours and even a couple of hidden areas that are even prettier.
Of course, looks can be deceiving as you do have monsters around as we mentioned. But, the area in which Jumper Jon takes place is easy on the eyes and can help make the game a bit more enjoyable, especially if visuals are important to you.
Some Challenge
Jumper Jon is not your typical platformer and it also provides a solid challenge for those who play it. A modern platformer like Celeste is notorious for its challenge, and JJ may be a bit of the same. We already know about the 30 second time limit as a start.
But aside from that, each area is well made and provides different trap setups. Most of the time, these traps include spikes and the like but there are also enemies. Some you can take out with your special jumping attack but you'll need to time it right if you want to kill flying foes.
In the beginning, you should have no problem. But then, as you progress a bit, you'll notice things might get a bit trickier. And really, you decide which way to go so some areas may be easier to get through than others but just know that some of them can provide a challenge...and some goodies too.