Jumper Jon is a colourful, vibrant platformer that has been out on Apple Arcade for a while. It is also one of the service's more highly rated games as well. You play the role of Jon, an adorable little devil-like creature, roaming a uniquely designed version of Hell.

Your goal is to find a woman named Jane. What's interesting about the game is that it is played 30 seconds at a time, so this means you'll have to move along quickly before you end up getting brought back to the nearest checkpoint you visited. A game that operates very similarly is Minit, a highly regarded (and frankly underrated) indie title where you explore the world for one minute each day (hence the game name).

Jumper Jon certainly isn't your typical platform so we wanted to tell you a few things you should know about the game. Most of these things you'll be familiar with, but can be pretty rare for platformer games. However, with mobile gaming becoming more advanced than ever, we may see more games like this.