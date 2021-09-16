Ex Astris is an upcoming mobile RPG from Hypergryph (of tactical RPG Arknights fame) that’s heading to both iOS and Android devices. The premium title takes players on an exhilarating adventure through a tidally locked planet, as the main protagonist dives into an investigation that leads to intriguing mysteries and colourful encounters along the way.

Featuring stunning visuals and gorgeous animations, Ex Astris boasts an action-packed turn-based strategic combat system that’ll keep players on their toes with every enemy encounter. Depending on the right combination of moves, you’ll be able to launch unwitting foes into the air, parry and block incoming attacks, and deal devastating damage to enemies using customized skill sets. All these are executed in beautiful 3D graphics that are definitely eye-candy.

Apart from the dynamic battles, players can also explore the vast environment around them during the main storyline. According to official sources, there will also be fun cooking systems and alchemy quests to keep the gameplay diverse each time you want to take a quick breather.

The game is currently still under development, so visuals and other content are still subject to change. But if you’re eager to get a glimpse of the game, you can have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay. You can also visit the official website to discover more about the world and the characters of Ex Astris, or join the community of followers over on the game’s official Twitter channel to stay updated on all the latest developments.

There's nothing quite like role-playing titles you can sink your teeth into for hours on end. On the hunt for the best ones to play on your phone? Why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets phones and tablets?