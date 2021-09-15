SINoALICE is collaborating with the Japanese animated show Code Geass for an action-packed event filled with rewards and giveaways!

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, is the story of a boy named Lelouch, who travels from the Holy Britannia Empire to Japan, where he discovers a special ability called Geass, that lets him control others. He uses his newfound power to fight against the empire, and the anime follows his adventures. Check out the trailer for the collaboration below.

The show aired for the first time back in October 2006 and the first series ran until March 2007. Season two was aired between April and September of 2008. Four years later in 2021, a refreshed version of the anime, now called Code Geass: Akito the Exiled made its debut. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion’s popularity brought it back to the TV screens a decade later in 2016, where they also celebrated the show’s ten-year anniversary with a three-part theatrical release in October 2017.

The collaboration will feature characters from Code Geass in a story written only for this collab. The characters will also sport new outfits that players can get. More information about the collaboration should come soon.

There’s also another challenge for fans of the show. It's quite a simple one but you will need access to Discord. All you have to do is join the official SINoALICE Global Discord and react to the message on there. One lucky person will be selected randomly and will win a vol. 2 men’s (XL) Suzaku Kururugi t-shirt. You can take part in this challenge between September 16th at 9:00 and September 23rd at 8:59 (UTC). More information can be found on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Download Discord if you haven’t already and the t-shirt could be yours! SINoALICE is free to download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

