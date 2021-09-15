Seven Knights is Netmarble’s iconic RPG that launched way back in 2015. And today, Netmarble has announced that Seven Knights is officially getting a sequel that will launch soon on the iOS App Store and Google Play. The long-running game can finally rest as Seven Knights 2 is set to take centre stage.

Seven Knights 2 is a cinematic RPG revolving around players collecting and developing charismatic heroes in different shapes and sizes. The game is very story-heavy and is extremely immersive with over two hours of high-quality movie-level cutscenes. So, if you’re someone who loves a good story, you’re in for a ride! It takes place 20 years after the original story of Seven Knights.

The game’s combat has also been refreshed and uses real-time controls to complement the in-game loadouts and heroic stat combinations and formulations that players create. There are also pets to support the characters in battle!

To celebrate the reveal of the sequel, Netmarble has launched a completely new website for Seven Knights 2. If you head there, you will find everything you need to know about the game alongside little teasers to increase excitement. All the iconic heroes from the original game have been taken and revamped with a new 3D and photorealistic appearance for Seven Knights 2.

At launch, Seven Knights 2 will have 46 collectable characters with more to come after release. We can expect additional information on that in the future. You can keep tabs on the game by viewing their Facebook page and forum, alongside the aforementioned website.

Will this game become as popular as its predecessor? Seven Knights has been downloaded 60 million times to date and has been ranked #1 and #2 on the App Store and Google Play respectively. Only time will tell how the sequel holds up.