Just a couple of weeks back, Riot Games released a major patch update for League of Legends: Wild Rift that brought a lot of new adjustments and optimization along with new content that was supposed to be evenly distributed in the future patch updates.

Today, the developers have once again rolled out a new update, 2.4c, which is basically a minor update that introduces the previously scheduled skins, stats and attributes adjustments and, of course, the free-to-play champions rotation.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

New Skins

New Accessories

Baubles: Town’s Not Big Enough

Emotes: C’mere, You! Thank Ya Kindly

Champion Changes

On September 23rd, skins for Lucian and Senna will be released globally. The skins are named High Noon Lucian and High Noon Senna.Players can now have a nice collection of emotes and babble as this update adds new options. Although, remember that the accessories won’t be available instantly.

Base Stats

Health: 570 HP - 610 HP

Relentless Pursuit

Cooldown: 23/20/17/14s - 22/19/16/13s

In previous patches, Lucian was nerfed due to a huge amount of damage from the mid-game. The nerf resulted in low pick rates and threw him out of meta. The recent buff will help him hold his lane and provide decent sustain and damage.

Powerball

Damage: 105/150/195/240 - 110/140/170/200

Defensive Ball Curl

Passive damage Armor ratio: 10% - 8%

Active damage Armor ratio: 15% - 12%

Monster damage bonus: 150% - 175%

The ratio reduction on his passive and active will make him slightly vulnerable and allow the enemy to counter him during the early game.

Armor: 45 - 40

Attack Damage: 70 - 64

Lately, Wild Rift has been seen a lot of champions be overly dominant in the early game. The developers have been nerfing some of the champions who fall in this category and Rengar is one of them. From this patch, in the early game, Rengar will slightly struggle as his Armor and AD is significantly nerfed.

Hymn of Valor

Active damage: 40/80/120/160 - 40/75/110/145

Active AP ratio: 50% - 40%

Ally aura bonus damage AP ratio: 30% - 20%

Crescendo

Cooldown: 90/75/50s - 100/80/60s

Sona’s Attack Power when combined with decent items along with Active damage scaled up way too much. With low CD she was able to spam her skills in a short period of time. This patch focussed on nerfing her CD, AP and Active damage attributes.

Health regen: 7.5 ? 6

Health per level: 115 HP ? 105 HP

(Health at level 15: 2180 HP ? 2040 HP)

Armor: 35 ? 30

Armor per level: 4.3 ? 3.9

(Armor at level 15: 96 ? 85)

Not a major nerf, but Teemo might struggle while facing a heavy AP champion on the enemy side. This update has slightly nerfed multiple attributes and is aiming to balance them.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

Gameplay Changes

The adjustment to the item is a great piece of news for all tank users.

Total cost: 2800G - 2700G (Combine cost: 900G - 800G)

Frostfire Covenant slow: 40% - 50%

Frostfire Covenant magic damage per second: 40 - 60

Free to play champions rotation

