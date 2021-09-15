Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery, the tactical turn-based RPG from Sunborn Games Technology Co., Ltd. and X.D. Network Inc., is coming soon to both iOS and Android. It’s landing on the Nintendo Switch and on Steam too, and for all platforms, the release date has been pushed back to 2022. It was initially supposed to launch on October 2021, but the devs have decided to delay the release to further improve on the game.

You can read all about Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery’s delay from Sunborn Network’s Steam store page, which explains in great detail all of the nuances of the development progress. In particular, the team has been hard at work further diversifying levels, as well as furnishing the elaborate storyline. Graphics, characters, and content structures are all undergoing improvements, along with enhancements for the menus and the overall UI.

“The very first trailer for Reverse Collapse was released over two years ago in 2019, and we have not stopped working on this project since,” the announcement says. “This is a remaster of our first game, Code Name: Bakery Girl (2013), so it represents something special and meaningful to us. This is also an opportunity for us to make up for our shortcomings as an amateur game developer in our earlier years, so our team really went all-in to infuse the script with elaborate storylines, graphics, characters, levels, and mechanics. We hope that the final product will be presented as an exciting new experience that captures the essence of Code Name: Bakery Girl.”

If you’re keen on finding out more about Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery, you can join the community of followers over on the game’s official Twitter channel to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Eager for more strategy games? Check out our top 25 best strategy games for Android phones and tablets in 2021!