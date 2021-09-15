Knight’s Edge from Lightfox Games is out now for both iOS and Android devices, letting players duke it out in thrilling 3v3 multiplayer matches from the palm of their hand. Players will also be able to fight to the top of the charts against AI in the PvE challenges, with simple one-hand controls and colourful graphics.

In Knight’s Edge, you can engage in epic real-time battles and bring down big bosses with your mates. Race against your online pals to see who can eliminate monsters the quickest, climb the leaderboards, and reap the rewards when you emerge victorious. You can choose from a wide range of special Perks and level up your load-outs to experiment with various ways to beat opposing players. You can also collect and upgrade tons of different weapons with various elements to see which Perk suits your play style best.

Each arena will have a host of different obstacles standing in your way, as well as lots of cool loot that will prove useful as you clear each stage. There’s a wide variety of fun maps to wreak havoc on, plus lots of cool-looking cosmetics you can tinker around with.

If you’re eager to give the game a go, you can download Knight’s Edge on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all of the latest developments, check out the embedded trailer above for more gameplay deets, or join the community of fans over on the official Facebook page.

