Firemonkey Studios has just announced Real Racing Next, an upcoming addition to the popular series; you can refer to it as Real Racing 4 if you'd prefer. The game promises to make a real revolution in mobile racing games. It will be a free-to-play title with optional in-app purchases. The game will be available on both Android and iOS.

Real Racing Next announced

EA's Firemonkeys made the announcement on EA's official website , wanting to give fans a heads-up about Real Racing Next . They also revealed that the early access version of the game has already been released in a few countries.

The developers also stated that Real Racing Next is currently in the early stages of development and they will continue to gather feedback and improve the game as it develops. Meanwhile, exciting content in Real Racing 3 will keep on coming.

Image Credits: Spicysloth via Reddit

Real Racing Next is a new game?

How to take part in the Real Racing Next alpha test?

The developers have said they haven't decided whether Real Racing Next will be a standalone game or integrated into Real Racing 3. So, it looks like we will have to wait a few more months to know what will happen.The early access version of Real Racing Next is now available in Australia and Canada for a short period of time. The test version is only available on Android.

If you reside in any of the countries mentioned above, you can simply head to Google Play, search Real Racing Next and find the game. Just download and enjoy playing.

Image Credits: Spicysloth via Reddit

However, do note that you'll need a device with at least the minimum specifications listed below to participate in Early Access for Real Racing Next, such as a Samsung Galaxy S8.

OS: Android 6.0 (API 23) or above

RAM: 2 GB

CPU: Snapdragon 830+, Exynos 8895+

GPU: Mali G71+, Adreno 540+

When will Real Racing Next launch globally?

The developers have clearly stated that the game is in the early stages of development, so we shouldn't expect a launch anytime soon. We will keep you updated if any news regarding the launch date of Real Racing Next arrives.