Infinite Links, KEMCO’s pixel-art old-school RPG, is now open for pre-registration on Google Play for Android devices. Dubbed as “a story about talismans with great power”, the fantasy title lets players embark on quests riddled with ferocious beasts (and friendly party mates) along the way.

Infinite Links follows the tale of Kronos, a young boy training to be a wizard, and his friend Serene. The two protagonists consider themselves as siblings, and - typical of the genre - soon find themselves thrust into a deep Talisman conspiracy that disrupts their peaceful life. Talismans are great magical items that can supposedly grant any desire - of course, something this powerful can fall into the wrong hands. The two youngsters then embark on an epic and noble adventure to save the world from a looming global threat.

Players will be able to equip various Talismans to characters’ Skill Boards in order to learn skills and upgrade their abilities. These stat boosts can greatly turn the tide of battle in your favour during turn-based combat. You can also forge and upgrade your weapons and armor to enhance your survivability out there, as well as level up Talismans using materials for extra perks.

As for the combat itself, you’ll have to figure out the best strategy to use to make the most of your battle formations and traps. There are also tons of exciting quests and monster achievements that’ll keep any RPG aficionado entertained for hours on end.

If you’re eager to give it a go, Infinite Links is now available for pre-registration on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Looking for more RPGs? Why not take a look at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for iPhone and iPad (iOS)?