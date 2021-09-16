Garena Free Fire remains one of the hottest video games on the planet, not only in mobile but in gaming as a whole. A mobile-exclusive Battle Royale, Free Fire is known for its 50-player style BR, which is a lower number than most of its competition.

Aside from the typical BR action, there are a couple of other modes as well, in particular, Clash Squad mode which plays a bit more traditionally with a four-on-four style. This has become a popular mode amongst FF players and it only takes a few seconds to get into a game.

Also read:

But, how does one work on their game when not in the heat of battle? There is one particular really good way, but there are a couple of others as well. If you're brand new or if you haven't played Free Fire yet, here are a couple of ways to sharpen those shooting skills.

Want more? Check out our 25 other Garena Free Fire tips, guides and walkthroughs!