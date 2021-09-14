FourThirtyThree Inc.’s mobile boxing game Boxing Star has just released its Omega Over-Fusion update, letting players duke it out on the ring using the most decked-out gear in their arsenal. The latest update for the mobile sports title features a new system where players can craft the strongest Gear using Omega Over-Fusion.

Boxing Star’s new Gear Upgrade system lets virtual boxing champs fuse their Omega Fusion Gear and boost stats, enhancing the power of their gear. The Omega Over-Fusion requires a combination of Legendary Grade Omega Fusion Gear at their maximum Levels, so additional special Options might be applied depending on the Levels of the Omega Over-Fusion Gear.

On top of this new crafting system, there are three new Jab Gloves available in the game’s Shop Catalog (or obtained from a Victory Package). The new update also features a daily login bonus, so players can score totally awesome rewards simply by signing in and accessing the game every day. Who knows? You might just nab Gym Points, Gold, and the Omega Box by logging in alone.

Just in case you are not familiar with the game, Boxing Star pits players against each other through multiple tournaments along with an immersive narrative. With more than 40 million downloads on Google Play alone, the game is definitely a knockout - and if you’re eager to test your jabbing prowess, you can download the game over on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers over on the game’s official Facebook channel to stay updated on all the latest developments.

