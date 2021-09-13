GAWOONI PLC’s Elephant Rush is out now on iOS and Android devices, letting players learn all about elephants in a fun and entertaining way. As the first mobile game that aims to spread awareness about these gentle giants of the animal kingdom, Elephant Rush not only makes for educational playtime but also supports elephant aid organisations.

Elephant Rush provides tons of fun facts and useful trivia for players of all ages. Using classic elements of a match-3 puzzle game, the educational title tasks players with solving different kinds of headscratchers in order to unlock new pages that contain a treasure trove of knowledge on elephants. The more puzzles you solve, the more you can unlock new pages and continue to update your elephant book.

Playing to learn about elephants is the main goal of the game, and it can further spread awareness on these loveable creatures of the wild. It provides support for well-known elephant charities, which includes one of the most popular rescue and rehabilitation centres - Elephant Nature Park - for elephants in northern Thailand.

Elephant Rush offers players more concrete ways on how they can help protect elephants and conserve their homes in the real world, especially with how players can do their part to help when it comes to real Elephant Care Stations. You can discover more about how you can contribute in your own way by visiting the official website - you can even “Meet the Herd” here and find out about the everyday lives of this intelligent species.

If you’re eager to give the game a go, you can download the title on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store. It’s free-to-play until level five with in-app purchases.

