Disney Wonderful Worlds is a match-3 puzzle game developed by Ludia Inc. The developers have just announced that the game will be released on Android and iOS platforms worldwide next month.

About the game

Disney Wonderful Worlds will tasks players with solving puzzles whilst building their very own wonderful Disney Worlds. Favourite Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, and many more will join the players to solve the puzzles and create their own beautiful theme park.

The gameplay requires players to swipe and match colourful gameboards to win attractive prizes and unlock iconic Disney attractions to place in their parks. Players can eventually level up to make their unique parks even better with exclusive decorations, landmarks, and characters. The game will also have exciting missions where players have to grant wishes for their park guests and events where players can see their magical parks come to life from morning to night with a mid-day parade and evening fireworks show.

About the developers

Pre-registration and release

Ludia Inc., the game developer, is a famous Canadian gaming studio that creates and distributes cross-platform digital games with mass consumer appeal. The Company has produced several popular games like Jurassic World: The Game Ninja Turtles: Legends , and the Dragons series, which are all available in Google Play and the App Store Disney Wonderful Worlds has hit its pre-registration goal, but players can still pre-register for the game and receive rewards. Those who pre-register before October can receive various exciting gifts, including their very own Minnie Statue.

Pre-registration can be done through Google Play or the App Store. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Final Words

Disney Wonderful Worlds should provide fun and challenging puzzles. Meanwhile, the presence of real-life, iconic Disney attractions from across the globe will add an authentic vibe to the game. Other Additions like missions and events make the gameplay experience diverse and more enjoyable.

