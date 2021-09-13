It can be tough to progress in games like A3: Still Alive without shelling out real cash to buy those expensive level-ups and goodies. A3 Still Alive coupon codes will surely help you get some exclusive stuff that will enhance your gameplay.

In A3: Still Alive, you will be able to choose from varieties of game modes, and each of them has a solo or group option. It has five different classes and each one has unique skills and playstyles. On top of that, you can engage in a 100 vs 100 battle and earn massive rewards if you win.

Let’s take a look at the active coupon codes.

Currently working A3: Still Alive coupon codes

PDGIFT (New!)

300THDAY (New!)

THANKYOU (New!)

ILOVEA3

ALLNEWA3

BATTLEA3

A3EXPUP

A3SOUL

POWERUPA3

GOODBYE2020

A3Live

A3Battle

A3Report

A3Show

A3BLACK

A3SOULSTAR

A3EXPSOULSTAR

A3SKILLSTONE

A3VIGORPOTION

A3TOPAZ

A3GOLDBOX

A3FEATHER

A3REINFORCE

A3MANASTONE

A3STILLALIVE

READYFORTHEBATTLE

NEXTA3UPDATE

LOOKFORWARD

TOGETHERFOREVER

MAKESA3

YOURSUPPORT

THANKYOU100TH

How to redeem A3: Still Alive coupon codes?

Through the game

Open A3: Still Alive and tap on the menu

Head to the settings and tap on the coupon code options

Copy one of the codes from the list above

Paste it in the box and tap on confirm

Through the website

Visit the official A3: Still Alive redeem website

Enter your account ID in the first box

Copy one of the codes and paste it into the second box

Tap on confirm and the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail

There are two ways to redeem coupon codes in A3: Still Alive. One is through the app and the other involves visiting the official code redemption site.

Where to find more A3: Still Alive coupon codes?

Stay updated with the Facebook community for A3: Still Alive as the developers share coupon codes whenever there's an upcoming event. Be sure to regularly visit this page too since we will endeavour to keep it up-to-date with new codes.

