It can be tough to progress in games like A3: Still Alive without shelling out real cash to buy those expensive level-ups and goodies. A3 Still Alive coupon codes will surely help you get some exclusive stuff that will enhance your gameplay.

In A3: Still Alive, you will be able to choose from varieties of game modes, and each of them has a solo or group option. It has five different classes and each one has unique skills and playstyles. On top of that, you can engage in a 100 vs 100 battle and earn massive rewards if you win.

Let’s take a look at the active coupon codes.

Currently working A3: Still Alive coupon codes

  • PDGIFT (New!)
  • 300THDAY (New!)
  • THANKYOU (New!)
  • ILOVEA3
  • ALLNEWA3 
  • BATTLEA3 
  • A3EXPUP
  • A3SOUL 
  • POWERUPA3 
  • GOODBYE2020 
  • A3Live 
  • A3Battle 
  • A3Report 
  • A3Show 
  • A3BLACK 
  • A3SOULSTAR 
  • A3EXPSOULSTAR 
  • A3SKILLSTONE 
  • A3VIGORPOTION 
  • A3TOPAZ 
  • A3GOLDBOX 
  • A3FEATHER
  • A3REINFORCE 
  • A3MANASTONE
  • A3STILLALIVE 
  • READYFORTHEBATTLE 
  • NEXTA3UPDATE
  • LOOKFORWARD 
  • TOGETHERFOREVER 
  • MAKESA3
  • YOURSUPPORT 
  • THANKYOU100TH

How to redeem A3: Still Alive coupon codes?

There are two ways to redeem coupon codes in A3: Still Alive. One is through the app and the other involves visiting the official code redemption site.

Through the game

  • Open A3: Still Alive and tap on the menu
  • Head to the settings and tap on the coupon code options
  • Copy one of the codes from the list above
  • Paste it in the box and tap on confirm

Through the website

  • Visit the official A3: Still Alive redeem website
  • Enter your account ID in the first box
  • Copy one of the codes and paste it into the second box
  • Tap on confirm and the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail

Where to find more A3: Still Alive coupon codes?

Stay updated with the Facebook community for A3: Still Alive as the developers share coupon codes whenever there's an upcoming event. Be sure to regularly visit this page too since we will endeavour to keep it up-to-date with new codes.

