Idle Arena: The Five Realms is a brand new mobile RPG game developed by Kuukigame. The game has just been released globally and is now available to download on Android and iOS platforms.

About Idle Arena: The Five Realms

Idle Arena: The Five Realms is a mobile RPG that provides players with a special one-click battle gameplay style designed to give gamers a unique and straightforward gaming experience. The game is developed by Kukkigame, a gaming studio based in South Asia. Idle Arena: The Five Realms is the first game developed by this studio. It's a free-to-play game with optional in-app purchases. Players can now download the title from Google Play and App Store

Game features

Idle Arena: The Five Realms boasts over 100 heroes in five factions available for the players to build their battle teams. Understanding the attributes and skills of heroes will be essential for players to formulate their strategies during battles.

The game will also have a unique, time-saving mechanism that allows the players to train, climb towers, battle simultaneously, and even level up and farm when the game is not being played.

Other notable features include the ability to have PvP and PvE battles in multiple arenas or dungeons and the presence of a global gaming community to communicate and battle.

Rewards and Codes

The developers of Idle Arena: The Five Realms have announced surprise rewards for all new players and even exclusive codes for the Facebook and Discord groups

Here are some Idle Arena: The Five Realms gift codes that new players can use to get free in-game rewards.

IATFR99

IATFR777

IATFR7777

IAVIP888

These codes are valid for a limited time only.

Final Words

With a unique style of gameplay in the form of a one-click battle system, a special Time-saving mechanism that allows users game progress even without playing, and a global community for gamers around the world to interact and battle with one another, Idle Arena: The Five Realms is the type of game that can not only end up being a favorite of casual gamers but also provide an engaging enough gaming experience for fans of both Battle games and Interactive games.

Looking for more RPGs? Check out our list of the Top 25 best RPGs for iPhone and iPad (iOS).