The search for Wisteria codes ends here as this article has all the updated and active ones. Wisteria is another anime-based Roblox game that derives the story of the famous anime Demon Slayer.

Just like the story of the anime, in this title, you will be engaging in intense battles and defeating enemies to complete various quests. Like always, Roblox games have huge rewards attached to them. Make sure, you complete all the missions and complete quests on time.

Take a look at our Wisteria codes which will give you an upper hand while playing. Upon redemption, you can get a bunch of items including resets and rerolls.

Along with this, we also have a collection of codes for other popular Roblox titles.

Wisteria Active Codes

!DemonAppearance - Redeem code for a Demon Appearance reset (New!)

- Redeem code for a Demon Appearance reset (New!) !HaoriReset - Redeem code for a Haori reroll (NEW!)

- Redeem code for a Haori reroll (NEW!) !BreathReset - Redeem code for a Breath reset

- Redeem code for a Breath reset !BDAReset - Redeem code for a Blood Demon Art reset

- Redeem code for a Blood Demon Art reset !NichirinColor - Redeem code for nichirin color reroll

- Redeem code for nichirin color reroll !HairDrip - Redeem code for Hair and Eye Reroll

Expired

!100KDEMONAPP

!90000LIKES

!TWEETBDA

!TWEETBREATH

!100KBDA

!100KBreath

!DemonAppearance

!BreathReset

!BDAReset

!80000LIKESDEMON

!80000LIKESHAORI

!NICHIRIN80K

!DEMON80K

!8000Likes

!BDAReroll

!2021DemonArt

!2021Breath

!Christmas

!10000WISHES

!30000LIKES

!1000FOLLOWS

!25000LIKES

!SUBTOSAGEE

!SUBTOVALEKIS

!20000LIKES

!SUBTOINFERNASU

!SUBTOIBEMAINE

How to redeem Wisteria codes?

Launch Wisteria and head to the chatbox

Copy one of the codes from the list above

Paste it inside the chatbox and hit enter

If the code is valid, you will receive the rewards instantly

