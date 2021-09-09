Outplay Entertainment has just announced its latest event for Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast - a Team Trophy Tournament where players can compete to be the last chef standing. The new event lets players form competitive teams and collect trophies and coins as well as in-game boosts for the popular culinary mobile puzzle game.

Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast’s Team Trophy Tournament helps raise the community factor and social aspect of the game with the collaborative tournament, as teams fight for the top spot. The teams who nab the first three spots at the top by 11 am BST on September 16th will score tons of goodies and in-game prizes. What makes the tournament even cooler is that players can compete against influences (or side with them) via alliances. These celebs include Beverly Mitchell and Sana Sherwani, as well as Anthony Damico, Yara Zaya, Jovi Dufren, and Tiffy Cooks.

To top it all off, the event also adds a new exclusive recipe from Gordon Ramsay himself - the Grilled Maine Lobster Roll with Homemade Salt and Vinegar Chips. Players will not only be able to unlock this recipe throughout the tournament, but those at home can also try this recipe out themselves. Other in-game recipes include buttermilk chicken with truffle cheese mash, crispy pork belly with parsnip puree, and chocolate hazel tarts with salted caramel.

If you’re eager to join in on all the festivities and you just can’t wait to whip up a storm in the kitchen, you can download Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

