BILIBILI's much-awaited action RPG Cafe Girl Gun has just been released globally. If you have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the title, then you can now download it right away. The game is now available on both Android and iOS platforms.

About the game

Girl Cafe gun is a mix of an action-adventure and RPG. The game features a group of female warriors and sees players transported to a futurist environment where you embark on an adventure to take down hordes of enemies. At the same time, you also get to run a cafe that offers diverse decorations and exclusive interactions.

The gameplay sees you using your best attacks and weapons that you'll collect over time. As you progress, you unlock many new female warriors with different attacks that help you improve your squad's overall strength, allowing you to take down much more powerful enemies.

The controls of the game are pretty easy to learn, however pretty hard to master. You get a movement joystick on the left side and attack buttons on your right. The character info is shown at the bottom. Interestingly, you can control the attacks of multiple warriors at the same time.

Girl Cafe Gun is now out on Android and iOS

Minimum Device requirement to play Girl Cafe Gun

Android: Android 5.0 with at least 3.5GB storage

iOS: iOS 9.0, iPhone 6s or iPad mini 4 with at least 2GB RAM and 3GB storage

The developers have started the minimum device requirement to run Girl Cafe Gun; the requirements are as follows:

Looking for more adventure games? Check out our list of the Top 15 best adventure games for Android phones and tablets.