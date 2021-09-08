Publisher Com2uS has announced that pre-registration for their upcoming basketball game, NBA Now 22, is available for iOS and Android. The game will release on mobile sometime this autumn and will boast over 4000 and active legendary pros.

NBA Now 22 looks to blend basketball simulation with card collecting, meaning players will assemble their roster by gathering various cards. Once players have decided their lineup, they can make offensive and defensive calls during matches with simple one-handed controls. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

The game will feature several modes, including Regular League, a PvP Battle Mode, and Live League and Prediction Mode. Some of these modes utilise real-world stats and fixtures in a bid to make the game feel a little bit more exciting and connected to the NBA.

Discussing the game, Kyu Lee, President of GAMEVIL COM2US USA said: “Every game in the NBA is an opportunity to see incredible talent and strategy play out on the court and we looked to capture that tactical, chalk-talk feeling into ‘NBA NOW 22.”

They added: “At Com2uS we pride ourselves on bringing the authentic elements of professional sports to our games, and we’re thrilled to count the NBA, as well as the MLB and KBO among our partners. With NBA Now 22, gamers will be able to fully personalize their experience, building and recruiting a team made up of their favorite players from across the west and east coasts. The possibilities of competition are endless.”

NBA Now 22 is available to pre-order over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release this autumn. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There will be several rewards up for grabs which you can learn about on the game's official website.