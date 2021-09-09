If you ever find yourself remiscing about great games on the Nintendo 3DS, you'll be pleased to learn that a lot of those 3DS games are currently available for Switch. As the years have passed, many developers have actively ported multiple popular titles from 3DS to Switch.

The Nintendo 3DS was launched in 2011 and continued to dominate the handheld console segment until the Nintendo Switch arrived in 2017. However, not all 3DS games are compatible with Switch due to differences in hardware and technology.

But, there were quite a few games that players yearned to play on Switch. The 3DS model used larger cartridges whereas the Switch uses smaller ones known as Nintendo Cards.

Take a look at our ultimate list of the 3DS games for Switch that can be played right now. We have also included some games we'd love to see become available on Switch.