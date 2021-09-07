Yostar Games’ Arknights has just released its Darknights Memoir Rerun Event, taking players back to the time before the main narrative of the mobile strategy RPG. Back by popular demand, the rerun event will feature all of the intrigue and mystery behind W, revealing hidden truths and forgotten pasts about the predecessor of Rhodes Island, Babel.

Arknights’ Darknights Memoir event runs from now until September 21st, and will feature the return of the Originium Flow Generator. Whenever players deploy operators onto the battlefield, they should take into account the airflow effect and use it to their advantage in order to decrease the movement speed of Sarakz enemies. The event will also reward players with the exclusive 5 star-operator Sideroca; plus, players can acquire “Anonymous Tags” to be exchanged for various rewards simply by clearing event stages. These rewards include furniture pieces, Sideroca’s Token, Headhunting Permit, and other elite materials.

Speaking of headhunting, the “Illusion of the Past” Headhunting Rerun will give players the opportunity to nab special operators with a rate-up chance. Phantom is a 6-star Specialist who can summon a clone with his Phantom in the Mirror Talent, while 5-star Shamare is a Supporter that grants debuff to foes. Ptilopsis is another 5-star operator with the ability to heal three allies at the same time, while 4-star Guard Cutter can deal twice his damage amount with just his normal attack.

There are also special costumes and new furniture sets up for grabs, so if you’re eager to join in on all the festivities, be sure to download Arknights over on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

