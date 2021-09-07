Utano Princesama Shining Live is celebrating its 4th anniversary with tons of in-game events, including countdown missions and free in-game photoshoots for fans of the colourful rhythm game. KLab Inc. and BROCCOLI Co., Ltd. also held a special live stream for the game, where Takuma Terashima and Kohsuke Toriumi presented news for Shining Live.

The 4th-anniversary celebrations for Utano Princesama Shining Live include Countdown Missions with daily Free 11-Shot photoshoots, where players can score their favorite Idol photos for up to 7 days throughout the campaign period from September 13th to September 30th. There will also be an Idol Birthday Campaign Renewal that lets players collect Whipped Cream Bags from live shows to complete a birthday cake.

Based on BROCCOLI’s Utano?Princesama series, the game is releasing special Chibi Idols from the previous exclusive April Fool’s Day event, with characters that can be set on the home screen along with new voice clips. Fan-fave Prince Parka will be on sale as well as a Live2D costume.

Finally, 33 lucky players will win a Shining Live 4th Anniversary canvas board during the special Utano Princesama Shining Live 4th Anniversary Livestream Twitter Campaign from now up to September 11th. If you’re eager to join in on the fun, Utano Princesama Shining Live is available to download on the iOS App Store and on Google Play for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also pay a visit to the game’s official website to stay updated on all the latest developments and juiciest news.

