Neocraft, the makers of popular titles like Tales of Wind, Guardians of Cloudia, and Eternal Sword M, has just released a closed beta for League of Pantheons, their upcoming Idle RPG game.

About the game

League of Pantheons is an upcoming Idle RPG game. The game lets the players create their own squad of heroes before tackling countless PvP and PvE modes. In this game, players will join together to prevent evil forces from shrouding the world in darkness.

Neocraft's League of Pantheons is now in closed beta for a limited-time

Neocraft has just released the closed beta test version of League of Pantheons in selected countries. The developers took to the game's social media channels to share the good news with the players.

The closed beta version of League of Pantheons is available on both Android and iOS devices, but it is restricted to the following three countries:

Canada

Mexico

Argentina

The closed beta test began on September 6th and is expected to end next week (the end date has not yet been officially confirmed). If you are from the test regions, then here is how you can download League of Pantheons' closed beta:

On Android: Players from Canada, Mexico, and Argentina can search and download League of Pantheons directly from Google Play.

On iOS: All iOS players can simply copy-paste the TestFlight link into Safari. However, make sure that you have TestFlight installed in advance.

In-App purchases are only available on Android at the moment

All the player data will be wiped once the test ends

When will League of Pantheons release globally?