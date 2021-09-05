Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, KLab Inc.’s hit football sim based on the popular manga series, has reached a whopping 40 million downloads in total, as combined from the game’s Japanese and global versions. To celebrate this impressive milestone, the game is holding a 40 Million Downloads Worldwide Campaign event from now until September 17th.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicks things off with a special 40 Million Downloads Worldwide Transfer event, where Ryo Ishizaki (All Japan (Rising Sun)) and Kazuki Sorimachi (All Japan (Rising Sun)) will debut as new Players with a Step-Up Transfer. Players can also collect September Transfer Medal I (2021) and exchange them for SSR players. This includes a paid-only 40 Million Downloads Worldwide Xiao Junguang Step-Up Transfer, guaranteeing the new character for those who reach Step 10.

Daily Scenarios and Event Missions are aplenty, with a limited-time 40 Million Downloads Worldwide Cup that will run until September 10th. Here, players can pit themselves against other football fans to nab awesome in-game items depending on the results of the match. Items up for grabs include Dreamballs, Black Ball (SSR)s, Special Skill S Juan Diaz (Argentina Combination), and even Special Skill Alan Pascal (Argentina Combination).

Of course, no celebration is complete without a worldwide login bonus event, which will run until September 19th. Anyone who logs in during the event period can score Dreamballs, 40 Million Downloads Worldwide Dream Pot Tickets, Black Ball (SSR)s, and so much more. So, if you’re eager to join in on all the festivities, you can give the game a go by downloading it on the App Store and on Google Play. Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

