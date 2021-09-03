AIDIS Inc.’s pixel art RPG is on a roll with its LAST CLOUDIA x NieR: Automata Collab Part 2 event. The second installment of the thrilling Granzelia Descent crossover brings the beloved characters of the hit action RPG NieR: Automata from Square Enix Co. Ltd. into the world of LAST CLOUDIA, letting players grab the unit A2 and the LR ark Machine Lifeforms throughout the collab.

The Last Cloudia x NieR: Automata crossover already provided players with a free 9S unit as well as a rate-up chance to nab a 2B unit and two Emil-themed arks in the first installment. This time around, players can enjoy the new A2 unit as voiced by Cherami Leigh. This extremely powerful offensive character can boost her attack strength at the cost of her own HP, but can destroy enemies in the blink of an eye. She can also increase her attack power when an ally dies. Plus, she posseses the Lone Survivor skill that replenishes her HP and increases her attack when she’s the last remaining member of your party.

Apart from the LR Arks, there will also be a NieR: Automata Login Bonus Part 2 event that rewards players with Collab Tickets and 1300 crystals simply by logging in every day during the event up to September 8th. And finally, 31 lucky winners will be randomly selected to score awesome goodies like an exclusive canvas print, 1000 crystals, and so much more. All you have to do is complete Give Lab missions from now until September 8th.

Ready to join in on all the festivities? Last Cloudia is available to download on the App Store and the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

