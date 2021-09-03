Today, we will outline the exact steps to help you pre-register for Battlefield Mobile’s upcoming playtest.

In a recent announcement, EA confirmed that their upcoming shooter Battlefield Mobile will be entering the testing phase this Autumn. According to the official sources, the Philippines and Indonesia will be the first two regions to gain access to the game.

The playtests will be only available for Android devices and, at the time of writing, there’s no news about beta testing for iOS. In order to participate in the playtests, players will have to pre-register themselves and hope to get an invite.

How to pre-register for Battlefield Mobile?

Through the Google Play Store

If you’re from the Philippines or Indonesia, simply search for Battlefield Mobile on Google Play

You can also click on this link which will redirect you to the app page

Tap on pre-register and swipe the button that says notify when available

Through Tap Tap

Launch Tap and Tap and search Battlefield Mobile

Or click on this link to visit the app page directly

Tap on the Android pre-register button

Make sure you have logged into the account before tapping the pre-registration button

Is everyone eligible for the playtest?

What is the device’s minimum requirement to enter the playtest?

What are the exact dates for the playtest?

Not everyone is eligible for the upcoming playtest, which is scheduled to take place this Autumn. According to the official post, the playtest has limited testing slots and the selection is random.As the game is still under development, there might be some compatibility issues, but according to the developers, it will support a majority of the devices that are running Android 7.0 and higher.At the time of writing this article, there are no set dates for the start and end of the playtest. However, the devs have informed us that the playtest will begin at some point this Autumn.

That’s everything we've got on how you can pre-register for Battlefield Mobile. We will make sure to keep you updated as and when we get to learn more about the game from official sources.