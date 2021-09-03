GUNS UP! Mobile, the mobile port of the popular tower defense strategy game, GUNS UP! has just been soft-launched in selected countries. It is the first time players have got to play the game on their mobile devices.

About the game

GUNS UP! Mobile is somewhat a mix of RTS and tower defense games. It’s a port of the original game that was released in 2015 on PS4. As such, you can expect the same gameplay but on your smartphones. It is a strategy game that allows players to build and upgrade their defenses before leading their army don'to the battleground to wreak havoc on other players.

Other than the PvP element, the game also offers many single-player challenges. So, if you are not into PvP, there's still a lot to do in the game. You can take up challenges like escaping from the military prisons and fighting against raging zombie hoarders.

GUNS UP! Mobile has soft-launched in India and the Philippines

Guns Up! Mobile is now available on Google Play in India and the Phillippines! There's a lot more to come and to improve, and NHN and Valkyrie appreciate all feedback! We plan to take them seriously throughout the rest of development. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xeTWpP6kuj — Guns Up Mobile (@GunsUpMobile) September 1, 2021

When will GUNS UP! Mobile release globally?

As we reported previously , we were expecting GUNS UP! Mobile to soft-launch in September 2021, and this is what has happened. Players from the countries mentioned above can now simply download the game by visiting Google Play . The game is yet not available on iOS.Other players can also access the game right now by downloading the APK of the game via a third-party app store and using a VPN to get into the game. However, we would suggest you wait for the game to launch in your region officially to avoid any potential issues.The developers are yet to announce the exact release date for the game. However, GUNS UP! Mobile is expected to launch globally in the very next month, so October 2021. Right now, players can pre-register for the game on Google Play and App Store . All players who pre-register for the title will receive in-game rewards when the game is launched globally.

