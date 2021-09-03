MiHoYo has finally released the update for Genshin Impact 2.1 with a bunch of new content. The new version is live and available for all players right now. In this article, we will briefly discuss the upcoming additions made by the developers.

If you haven’t updated your game, then follow the steps below to quickly update it to the Genshin Impact 2.1 patch.

For Android devices, simply open the game and it will prompt you to update the app. Tap the update button to begin downloading the latest version.

For iOS devices, launch Genshin Impact and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

New Islands in the Inazuma region

New Domains

To begin with, V 2.1 will add two new islands called Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island in the Inazuma region. Players who wish to explore these new areas will need to reach Adventure Rank 30 or above first. While playing in these two islands, players will be asked to complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia".

This new domain is the home of Raiden Shogun, who rules over Inazuma. It is considered the best place for a duel before the throne. In order to unlock it, players must reach Adventure Rank 35 or above and complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals"

A new domain has been added inside the palace, but you'll need to be Adventure Rank 38 or above to access it. If you are looking to collect Primogems and Electro Sigils, make sure to challenge the Domain.

New System - Fishing

Fishing is one of the most anticipated additions in the latest version of Genshin Impact. According to the story, the Teyvat ecology is seeing a surge in its fish population. A new opportunity for the Adventurers Guild as The Grassroots Fishing Association has a new task for everyone. All you have to do is get ready to go on a fishing adventure.

The fish are quite valuable as they can be used to cook delicious dishes or traded for precious items. To participate in it, unlock the Serenitea Pot System and complete the "Exploding Population".

New Characters

5-Star Character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro )

) Gnosis: Electro

Weapon: Polearm

Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity.

4-Star Character "Crowfeather Kaburaya" Kujou Sara (Electro)

Vision: Electro

Weapon: Bow

A general of the Tenryou Commission. Bold, decisive, and skilled in battle.

5-Star Character "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro)

Vision: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. All of the island's affairs are at this young lady's fingertips.

5-Star Character "Savior From Another World" Aloy (Cryo)

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

If you have reached Adventure Level 20, then you can receive "Savior From Another World" Aloy (Cryo) directly through your in-game mail.

New Weapons

Engulfing Lightning (5-Star Polearm)

Everlasting Moonglow (5-Star Catalyst)

Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-Star Claymore)

"The Catch" (4-Star Polearm)

New Events in Genshin Impact 2.1 patch

"Hyakunin Ikki" Event

Redeem some of the Genshin Impact codes for valuable rewards

2021/09/02 10:00 – 2021/09/13 03:59During this event, a team of two characters can take part in the free-for-all fighting tournament "Hyakunin Ikki". This tournament is all about showing combat skills and the team that has the highest target scores will receive rewards. It includes the event-exclusive name card style "Celebration: Ikki," Primogems, and more.

To be eligible for this event, the player’s account must reach Adventure Rank 30 or above. In addition, you must complete the Archon Quest "Ritou Escape Plan".

"Passage of Clouds and Stars" Daily Login Event

"Moonlight Merriment"

List of rewards available

Intertwined Fate ×1

Mora ×80,000

Intertwined Fate ×2

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×18

Intertwined Fate ×2

Hero's Wit ×8

Intertwined Fate ×5

"Moonlight Merriment" Event: Take part and exchange for the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord

New Main Story in Genshin Impact 2.1 patch

New Archon Quest

Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals"

The Tri-Commission, Resistance, Vision Hunt Decree, "Musou no Hitotachi"

New Story Quests

Raiden Shogun's Story Quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I - Reflections of Mortality"

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Story Quest: "Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I - Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing"

New World Quests

The Moon-Bathed Deep

Divine Plant of the Depths

Solitary Sea-Beast

Seirai Stormchasers

Relics of Seirai

Reminiscence of Seirai

Neko Is a Cat

Storytelling Method

Fertilizer... Salesperson?

The Narukami Trail," and more.

New Monsters

Signora

Hydro Hypostasis

Thunder Manifestation

Specter

Log into the game for seven consecutive days to claim Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards. This event will be running until the end of V 2.1, 2021/09/28 04:00 and the player’s account must be Level 5 or higher.Players taking part in this event will have to complete the quests associated with Moonchase Tales. You can also participate in Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies challenges to collect rewards which include an event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.

These are some of the new bits of content that have arrived in Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact. Along with these, the developers have made tons of changes, adjustments and optimization to multiple elements of the game. Did the Genshin Impact patch 2.1 bring some of the necessary changes, or do you like the new content? Let us know in the comments below!

