Riot is all set to introduce the new Wild Rift patch 2.4b in the coming days. A lot of interesting content is coming in this patch two new champions on their way alongside tons of optimizations.

After receiving feedback from the players, the developers have mainly focused on items, runes, and a few champion’s skill attributes. In this article, we will discuss all the changes that were made and the upcoming ones. Note that, patch 2.4b content will be released periodically.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

Upcoming Champions in patch 2.4b

Brand, The Burning Vengeance

Brand is an upcoming Mage champion who is usually played as a support. Brand deals an insane amount of burst damage and his ranged skills scale well with adaptive magic attributes.

Nunu and Wilump, The Boy and his Yeti

Nunu and Wilump are a Tank and Fighter duo arriving in Wild Rift in the upcoming patch. The pair deals magic damage is often played in the jungle. Players can build them as either a Tank or a Fighter.

Both Brand and Nunu and Willump will be releasing on September 9th.

New skins

Patch 2.4b will introduce a lot of new skins for existing champions alongside the two new additions to the game's roster.

Release date - September 2nd at 00:01 UTC

  • Jade Dragon Wukong
  • Gatekeeper Galio
  • Popstar Ahri

Release date - September 9th at 00:01 UTC

  • Arclight Brand
  • Spirit Fire Brand
  • Grungy Nunu & Willump
  • Zombie Slayer Nunu & Willump

Upcoming accessories

Accessories are an important part of enhancing your gameplay. There are a bunch of new accessories which are scheduled to release throughout the patch. They are:

  • Baubles: Dumpster Fire, I’m Just Warming Up
  • Icons: Branded, Yeti of the Tales
  • Recalls: Fire and Ice
  • Icon Borders: Elemental Differences
  • Emotes: Proud of Myself, Wakey Wakey

Upcoming events

Frost and Flame

The Frost and Flame event will feature Brand and Nunu & Willump and is set to go live on September 9th. During this event, players will have to collect tokens, which can be exchanged for various rewards.

Champion Changes in the Wild Rift patch 2.4b

Most of you are probably interested in how will your favourite champions do in the upcoming version of the game, so we have that covered too.

Ahri (Adjusted)

Fox-Fire

  • [BUGFIX] Movement speed effect will now properly decay over time

Previously, Ahri's movement speed had longer effects and ended abruptly. It was a known bug that has been completely removed.

Akali (Nerfed)

Assassin’s Mark

  • Movement speed: 50% → 30%
  • Base damage: 40-180 → 28-140

Akali won't be the same deadly assassin anymore. Her superior movement speed made her a little overpowered whilst her basic attacks scaled up crazily, so her base damage has been reduced.

Akshan (Buffed)

Avengerang

  • Base damage: 5/30/55/80 → 5/35/65/95
Heroic Swing
  • [NEW] Shots can now critically strike for 150% damage
Comeuppance
  • [NEW] Damage per tick is increased by crit chance, up to 50% at 100% crit: (20/25/30 + 12.5% AD) x (1 + 50% Critical Rate) - (80/100/120 + 50% AD) x (1 + 50% Critical Rate)

With the addition of the crit damage in his shots, Akshan should be a great late game champion. Along with that, his base damage is also getting a buff which can significantly increase when paired with proper items.

Gragas (Nerfed)

Base Stats

  • Armour per level: 4.7 → 4.3 (106 at level 15 → 101 at level 15)
Barrel Roll
  • Base damage: 80/130/180/230 → 65/120/175/230
  • Slow: 40/45/50/55% → 30/35/40/45%
Drunken Rage
  • Cooldown: 4.5s → 5s

Gragas' damage will be reduced when his skills are on cooldown, so make sure to position yourself properly and make the best use of those abilities.

Katarina (Nerfed)

Base Stats

  • Base health: 650 → 570

Without HP increasing items, Katarina is vulnerable to burst damage enemies. Equip her with decent damage and sustain items.

Kennen (Buffed)

Thundering Shuriken

  • Base damage: 75/130/185/240 → 85/140/195/250
Electrical Surge
  • On-hit bonus damage: 10/20/30/40 + 60% Bonus AD + 20% AP → 25/35/45/55 + 70/80/90/100% Bonus AD + 25%AP
Lightning Rush
  • Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70% → 50/60/70/80%

Slight bonus AS and a buffed base damage will surely bring Kennen back to the drafts. His Electrical Surge needed attention, so Riots has buffed it in this patch.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

Kha’Zix (Nerfed)

Base Stats
  • Base health regen 9 → 7.5
Taste Their Fear
  • Base damage: 60/95/130/165 → 50/85/120/155
Void Spike
  • Healing: 55/90/125/160 → 40/75/110/145
Kha’Zix was unstoppable after leading in gold and quite an overpowered laner. The regen nerf should reduce his effectiveness.

Master Yi (Nerfed)

Base Stats
  • Health per level: 115 → 105
Wuju Style
  • Bonus true damage: 25/40/55/70 → 22/34/46/58
Highlander
  • Cooldown: 75/60/45s → 80/70/60s

After getting buffed in the last patch, the true damage from Wuju Style needed a nerf whilst his Ult’s cooldown was also unbalanced.

Rakan (Adjusted)

Grand Entrance

  • Base damage: 70/140/210/280 → 80/150/220/290
Battle Dance
  • Bonus shield amount when cast on Xayah: 200% → 125%
The Quickness
  • Movement speed: 50 → 60%
Rakan is always overpowered when his partner or Soraka is continuously healing him during battle. This patch buffs the Grand Entrance’s base damage and nerfs the shield amount considerably. Rakan might not be as tanky anymore.

Soraka (Nerfed)

Starcall
  • Rejuvenation buff duration on self: 4s → 2s
  • Rejuvenation total heal: 72/90/108/126 + 45%AP → 50/70/90/110 + 35%AP
Astral Infusion
  • Rejuvenation buff duration for an ally: 4s → 2s

After Rakan getting adjustments on the shield, Soraka’s total heal is also nerfed, which might affect her viability in team fights.

Thresh (Buffed)

Base Stats

  • Base health: 570 to 610
  • Base health regen: 7.5 to 11
Damnation
  • Base soul drop rate: 33% → 40% (Bad luck protection unchanged)
Dark Passage
  • Shield strength: 55/110/165/220 → 65/115/165/215
Flay
  • Passive charge time: 10s → 6s

Thresh is a late game champion, who fell out of meta due to slow farming and laning skills. The recent buffs focus on his passive and regen abilities, which might help make him more viable.

Wukong (Adjusted)

Golden Staff

  • [REMOVED] 80% healing reduction modifier when attacking minions

When attacking minions, Wukong's healing is reduced to 80%.

Xin Zhao

Base Stats

  • Base armour: 40 → 35
  • Base health: 650 → 610

Xin Zhao is currently an overpowered jungler who can easily land kills at the very start of the game. Riot has nerfed the base armour along with health points which will make him more vulnerable while soloing jungle.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

ARAM Changes

Evelynn
  • Damage dealt: 5% → 10%
Galio
  • Damage received: -5% → 0%
Gragas
  • Damage received: -15% → -5%
Kha’Zix
  • Damage received: -15% → -20%
Nami
  • Damage received: 5% → 10%
  • Reduced healing: 5% → 10%
Rakan
  • Damage received: -15% → -5%
Rengar
  • Damage received: -15% → -20%
Senna
  • Damage received: 0% → -10%
  • Reduced healing: 0% → 5%
Thresh
  • Damage received: -0% → -15%

Gameplay Changes

In-Game Items Solari Chargeblade
  • Ability haste: 25 → 15
  • Base damage: 26 - 40 True Damage → 24 - 52 Magic Damage
  • Max damage: 65 - 100 True Damage → 60 - 130 Magic Damage
Warmog’s Armor
  • [NEW] Warmog’s Heart trigger condition: 2500 maximum health → 950 bonus health
Awakened Soulstealer
  • AP: 65 → 70
Haunting Guise
  • Madness: max damage amplification: 10% → 6%
  • Damage amplification per second: 2% → 1.2%
Liandry’s Torment
  • Madness: max damage amplification: 10% → 6%
  • Damage amplification per second: 2% → 1.2%
Luden’s Echo
  • Ability haste: 10 → 20
  • AP: 80 → 85
Runes
  • Keystone: Font of Life
  • Allied healing AP ratio: 40% → 30%
  • Self-healing AP ratio: 20% → 10%

Free to play champion rotation

From September 2 - September 8

From September 9 - September 15

When the Wild RIft patch 2.4b goes live, feel free to visit our tier list, as we will make the adjustments accordingly.

