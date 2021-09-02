Riot is all set to introduce the new Wild Rift patch 2.4b in the coming days. A lot of interesting content is coming in this patch two new champions on their way alongside tons of optimizations.

After receiving feedback from the players, the developers have mainly focused on items, runes, and a few champion’s skill attributes. In this article, we will discuss all the changes that were made and the upcoming ones. Note that, patch 2.4b content will be released periodically.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

Upcoming Champions in patch 2.4b

Brand is an upcoming Mage champion who is usually played as a support. Brand deals an insane amount of burst damage and his ranged skills scale well with adaptive magic attributes.

Nunu and Wilump are a Tank and Fighter duo arriving in Wild Rift in the upcoming patch. The pair deals magic damage is often played in the jungle. Players can build them as either a Tank or a Fighter.

Both Brand and Nunu and Willump will be releasing on September 9th.

New skins

Patch 2.4b will introduce a lot of new skins for existing champions alongside the two new additions to the game's roster.

Release date - September 2nd at 00:01 UTC

Jade Dragon Wukong

Gatekeeper Galio

Popstar Ahri

Release date - September 9th at 00:01 UTC

Arclight Brand

Spirit Fire Brand

Grungy Nunu & Willump

Zombie Slayer Nunu & Willump

Upcoming accessories

Baubles: Dumpster Fire, I’m Just Warming Up

Icons: Branded, Yeti of the Tales

Recalls: Fire and Ice

Icon Borders: Elemental Differences

Emotes: Proud of Myself, Wakey Wakey

Upcoming events

Accessories are an important part of enhancing your gameplay. There are a bunch of new accessories which are scheduled to release throughout the patch. They are:

The Frost and Flame event will feature Brand and Nunu & Willump and is set to go live on September 9th. During this event, players will have to collect tokens, which can be exchanged for various rewards.

Champion Changes in the Wild Rift patch 2.4b

Ahri (Adjusted)

[BUGFIX] Movement speed effect will now properly decay over time

Most of you are probably interested in how will your favourite champions do in the upcoming version of the game, so we have that covered too.

Previously, Ahri's movement speed had longer effects and ended abruptly. It was a known bug that has been completely removed.

Movement speed: 50% → 30%

Base damage: 40-180 → 28-140

Akali won't be the same deadly assassin anymore. Her superior movement speed made her a little overpowered whilst her basic attacks scaled up crazily, so her base damage has been reduced.

Akshan (Buffed)

Base damage: 5/30/55/80 → 5/35/65/95

[NEW] Shots can now critically strike for 150% damage

[NEW] Damage per tick is increased by crit chance, up to 50% at 100% crit: (20/25/30 + 12.5% AD) x (1 + 50% Critical Rate) - (80/100/120 + 50% AD) x (1 + 50% Critical Rate)

With the addition of the crit damage in his shots, Akshan should be a great late game champion. Along with that, his base damage is also getting a buff which can significantly increase when paired with proper items.

Gragas (Nerfed)

Armour per level: 4.7 → 4.3 (106 at level 15 → 101 at level 15)

Base damage: 80/130/180/230 → 65/120/175/230

Slow: 40/45/50/55% → 30/35/40/45%

Cooldown: 4.5s → 5s

Gragas' damage will be reduced when his skills are on cooldown, so make sure to position yourself properly and make the best use of those abilities.

Katarina (Nerfed)

Base health: 650 → 570

Without HP increasing items, Katarina is vulnerable to burst damage enemies. Equip her with decent damage and sustain items.

Kennen (Buffed)

Base damage: 75/130/185/240 → 85/140/195/250

On-hit bonus damage: 10/20/30/40 + 60% Bonus AD + 20% AP → 25/35/45/55 + 70/80/90/100% Bonus AD + 25%AP

Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70% → 50/60/70/80%

Slight bonus AS and a buffed base damage will surely bring Kennen back to the drafts. His Electrical Surge needed attention, so Riots has buffed it in this patch.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

Kha’Zix (Nerfed)

Base health regen 9 → 7.5

Base damage: 60/95/130/165 → 50/85/120/155

Healing: 55/90/125/160 → 40/75/110/145

Health per level: 115 → 105

Bonus true damage: 25/40/55/70 → 22/34/46/58

Cooldown: 75/60/45s → 80/70/60s

Kha’Zix was unstoppable after leading in gold and quite an overpowered laner. The regen nerf should reduce his effectiveness.

After getting buffed in the last patch, the true damage from Wuju Style needed a nerf whilst his Ult’s cooldown was also unbalanced.

Rakan (Adjusted)

Base damage: 70/140/210/280 → 80/150/220/290

Bonus shield amount when cast on Xayah: 200% → 125%

Movement speed: 50 → 60%

Rejuvenation buff duration on self: 4s → 2s

Rejuvenation total heal: 72/90/108/126 + 45%AP → 50/70/90/110 + 35%AP

Rejuvenation buff duration for an ally: 4s → 2s

Rakan is always overpowered when his partner or Soraka is continuously healing him during battle. This patch buffs the Grand Entrance’s base damage and nerfs the shield amount considerably. Rakan might not be as tanky anymore.

After Rakan getting adjustments on the shield, Soraka’s total heal is also nerfed, which might affect her viability in team fights.

Thresh (Buffed)

Base health: 570 to 610

Base health regen: 7.5 to 11

Base soul drop rate: 33% → 40% (Bad luck protection unchanged)

Shield strength: 55/110/165/220 → 65/115/165/215

Passive charge time: 10s → 6s

Thresh is a late game champion, who fell out of meta due to slow farming and laning skills. The recent buffs focus on his passive and regen abilities, which might help make him more viable.

Wukong (Adjusted)

[REMOVED] 80% healing reduction modifier when attacking minions

When attacking minions, Wukong's healing is reduced to 80%.

Xin Zhao

Base armour: 40 → 35

Base health: 650 → 610

Xin Zhao is currently an overpowered jungler who can easily land kills at the very start of the game. Riot has nerfed the base armour along with health points which will make him more vulnerable while soloing jungle.

(Image Via: Riot Games)

ARAM Changes

Damage dealt: 5% → 10%

Damage received: -5% → 0%

Damage received: -15% → -5%

Damage received: -15% → -20%

Damage received: 5% → 10%

Reduced healing: 5% → 10%

Damage received: -15% → -5%

Damage received: -15% → -20%

Damage received: 0% → -10%

Reduced healing: 0% → 5%

Damage received: -0% → -15%

Gameplay Changes

Ability haste: 25 → 15

Base damage: 26 - 40 True Damage → 24 - 52 Magic Damage

Max damage: 65 - 100 True Damage → 60 - 130 Magic Damage

[NEW] Warmog’s Heart trigger condition: 2500 maximum health → 950 bonus health

AP: 65 → 70

Madness: max damage amplification: 10% → 6%

Damage amplification per second: 2% → 1.2%

Madness: max damage amplification: 10% → 6%

Damage amplification per second: 2% → 1.2%

Ability haste: 10 → 20

AP: 80 → 85

Keystone: Font of Life

Allied healing AP ratio: 40% → 30%

Self-healing AP ratio: 20% → 10%

Free to play champion rotation

From September 2 - September 8

From September 9 - September 15

When the Wild RIft patch 2.4b goes live, feel free to visit our tier list, as we will make the adjustments accordingly.

Want more? Check out our 29 other League of Legends: Wild Rift news stories!