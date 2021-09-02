Tears of Themis, miHoYo’s romance detective game, is taking players on an exhilarating treasure hunt with its new in-game event, Mysteries of the Lost Gold. Beginning September 3rd, the new update will feature limited-time expedition events set on the fictional island of Nosta, where players can discover the mysterious truths about the Great Gold Heist.

Tears of Themis’ new event thrusts the unnamed Main Character into a new world of wits and wonder, as the four male protagonists of the game conduct island explorations and new NXX investigations with her. Players can earn awesome in-game rewards through tons of event missions, along with the hunt for the special event item “Hunter’s Badge” throughout the Beach, Forest, Mountains, and Outer Island of Nosta.

Of course, no limited-time event would be complete without exclusive SSR cards with Rate-Up summons from the gacha. The "For Hearts and Mysteries" event Shadow of Themis pool adds four gush-worthy stories with Artem, Marius, Luke, and Vyn ("Dreamful Melodies”, “In The Darkness”, “Iridescent Heartbeat”, and “Heartfelt Suspense” respectively).

If you feel like the RNG gods aren’t in your favor, you can still score four new R cards with equally stunning artwork of the four guys, namely, Luke "All Ready," Artem "Here for You," Vyn "Another Side of You," and Marius "Practice Makes Perfect." To top it all off, there will be a total of 25 free draws, S-Chip ×1,560, and the event-limited invitation "Sea Breeze” obtainable throughout the event.

If you’re eager to get in on all the heart-racing action, Tears of Themis is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also take a peek at the embedded teaser trailer above to know more.

Eager for more narrative-driven games? Check out our list of the best new mobile narrative games of 2020!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Tears of Themis news stories!