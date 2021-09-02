I had mentioned that, as part of the Pokémon GO calendar for September, that a psychic Pokémon-based event was going to happen in Pokémon GO and two Pokémon will be making their debut during this event. Well, here they are!

Pokémon GO’s Psych Spectacular event will take place between the 8th and 13th of September this year. And the two debutants arriving in this event are the Revolving Pokémon Inkay and the Overturning Pokémon Malamar!

The Season of Mischief has a season-long Special Research story associated with Hoopa’s actions and the Psych Spectacular will unlock a new arc in this story called Misunderstood Mischief. Something has caused all the psychic-type Pokémon to become riled up. For you trainers out there, this allows for the perfect chance to catch them and see what is causing all of this commotion. You may have already guessed it, but Hoopa does seem to have a hand here as well.

Psychic-type Pokémon like Abra, Drowzee, Gothita, and Solosis, will frequent the wild more than usual whilst lucky trainers may also find Elgyem and Inkay.

Even the raids will feature psychic-type Pokémon. Pokémon like Staryu, Chimecho, and Inkay will appear in one-star raids, Medicham, Metagross, and Alolan Raichu in three-star raids, Lugia in five-star raids, and Mega Slowbro in Mega raids.

Field Research Tasks will also award trainers encounters with event-themed Pokémon like Inkay and Woobat.

You might be wondering how Inkay can evolve into Malamar. Fans who are already familiar with the Kalos region from Pokémon X and Pokémon Y will know that there are specific circumstances that will cause Inkay to evolve into Malamar. These unique circumstances will be revealed soon!

PokéStops and the in-game shop will also contain event-exclusive stickers and other gifts.

Find out what Hoopa is up to once again by downloading Pokémon GO for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

