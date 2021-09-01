Impossible Isles, a charming turn-based puzzle game made by indie developer Andrew Gibson, challenges players on a daily basis to place tiles on a map and create a miniature world. What makes the game unique is the fact that the adorable Imp resets the isles every day, keeping players on their toes with wildcards and new starter maps.

With Impossible Isles, every day is a new adventure. Players can try to figure out the best way to solve the puzzle and earn the highest scores, pitting themselves against friends on the leaderboards. Specific tiles contain secret bonuses as well, so it’s up to you to put your tile-placing skills to the test and come out on top.

According to Andrew Gibson himself from his press release statement, “My previous indie games as Team Pesky 'Little Acorns' (iOS, 3DS), 'The Kraken Sleepeth' (PC) & 'Beep! Beep! Deliveries' (PS4) all explore similar themes - family, community, connections. Impossible Isles builds on these to create a puzzle game with enough charm to get players in, and enough depth to reward players wanting to build little worlds. To enjoy working out the core mechanism of placing tiles against a simple rule set for the maximum score, or simply to play for fun.”

The idea behind Impossible Isles is to build a daily experience that doesn’t involve any pesky in-app purchases and disruptive ads. It’s a daily challenge that’ll stimulate your brain cells, but it’s not a time-sink title that sucks you into an unholy grind day after day.

Impossible Isles is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a completely free-to-play app, but you can support the developer through Itchio.

