Blizzard has announced a new mode coming to Hearthstone on October 12th - the new Mercenaries game mode for the turn-based RPG will be available for both iOS and Android devices soon. Players will be able to use Mercenary characters that they can engage in PvP and PvE combat, letting them manage not just their characters but also their main hub, the Village.

Hearthstone Mercenaries will introduce eight Mercenary characters that players can send on Bounty runs, sprinkled with procedurally generated elements as well as a rock-paper-scissors (Fighter, Caster, and Protector) mechanic. There will be a total of over 50 Mercenaries at launch, which will include the Lich King, Sylvanas Windrunner, Ragnaros the Firelord, and even the Lord of Terror, Diablo.

There’s a great deal of strategy involved in the gameplay, as each Mercenary will have specific abilities you can upgrade and pick from with every turn. It’s up to you to decide whether you’ll need tons of buffs or if you’re better off going all-out on the offensive. You will also have the chance to choose a treasure after every battle as you go through each run.

The PVE mode lets players accept bounties and fight battles that lead up to the bounty boss, while the PvP mode pits players against each other for the ultimate top spot on the leaderboards. If you want to boost your chances of winning, you can open special Mercenaries packs or use Mercenary Coins to craft those Rare, Epic, and Legendary cards. Mercenary Coins can be earned via tasks and bounties.

If you’re eager to get the hang of Hearthstone’s gameplay before the Mercenaries mode rolls out on October 12th, you can download the game on the App Store or on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

