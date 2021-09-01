Today, Zynga has announced that Words with Friends will continue its ongoing partnership with the Born This Way Foundation as the non-profit organisation launches its annual #BeKind 2021 campaign. It starts today and encourages people to pledge to 21 days of kindness.

This will be the second time Words with Friends has partnered with the Born This Way Foundation, with both hoping to highlight the importance of looking after one's mental health. In Words with Friends, a special Word of the Day takeover will help promote the cause, whilst players can sign up for #BeKind2021 within the game itself.

Talking about being part of the campaign, Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing, said: “Acts of kindness can come in many different forms, and can be as simple as inviting a friend to play a game. We’re honored to be a part of #BeKind21 to help inspire our players to weave large or small acts of kindness into their everyday lives, to help create a lasting impact.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation, said: “We are honored to receive Zynga's support in making 'Kindness' the Words With Friends word of the day for #BeKind21.”

She added: “Through our work, research, and mission, we've learned from young people that they believe experiencing, and even witnessing, more kindness in the places they live, work, and play will help to improve their mental wellness. #BeKind21 has a significant role to play in nurturing empathy, solidarity, hope, and wellness."

Words with Friends is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To learn more about the Born This Way Foundation's #BeKind2021 campaign, be sure to check out their official website.