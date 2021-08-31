In our previous article on Apex Legends Mobile, we learned that the developers would release another beta version of the game in September. Well, today, we have an exact date for its release.

Apex Legends Mobile's next beta is to release on September 13

Leyendas, recuerden pre-registrarse para jugar antes que nadie la versión Beta de @PlayApex Mobile. Esta estará disponible a partir del 13 de septiembre solamente para Android. @Respawn Si eres de México ????????, Colombia ???????? o Perú????????, regístrate en tu tienda local de @GooglePlay. pic.twitter.com/TfebV4XZzS — EA Latinoamérica (@EAlatam) August 27, 2021

EA's official Latin America account on Twitter has revealed the release date of the upcoming Apex Legends Mobile beta. The tweet confirms that the upcoming beta will release on September 13th in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.This will be the fourth beta the developers have carried out. Over the past few months, Apex Legends Mobile's beta was available in India, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and a few other countries.

Earlier this month, Respawn announced that the next beta for Apex Legends Mobile would be released in Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. While it is confirmed that the upcoming beta will release on September 13th in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, the release date for Egypt and Turkey is yet to be revealed. While we believe that the date should be the same for all countries, it's always better to wait for official word.

In September, #ApexLegendsMobile will kick-off its next phase of closed beta tests in Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. If you're from these countries, head to your local Google Play store page now to pre-register for access to the closed beta: https://t.co/CshBg78jeK — Respawn (@Respawn) August 24, 2021

How to play the upcoming Apex Legends Mobile Beta?

The Apex Legends Mobile beta will only be available on Android.The game is already up for pre-registration in the countries where the beta is scheduled to launch. If you reside in any of these countries, then you can simply head to Google Play and pre-register. After the launch date, selected players who meet the requirements will gain access to the beta.

For other players, you can play the beta by downloading and installing the APK file for Apex Legends Mobile and using a VPN after the beta is launched. We have already published a step-by-step guide on how to do it. Make sure to check it out; the guide will come in handy.

