Developer Spare Parts Oasis and publisher Armor Games Studios have announced that the puzzle adventure game Nauticrawl: 20,000 Atmospheres is coming to iOS on 23rd September. It was initially released on Steam back in 2019 has been well-received by users since.

Nauticrawl takes place on a dystopian planet run by an elite class. Clearly, it's not a nice place to be, so you try to escape by stealing a giant mech. The problem is, the vehicle is littered with various buttons, levers and screens that make controlling the mech incredibly complex.

So, you will need to experiment with the controls to discover what they all do. It won't always end well either, it's perfectly possible to die in Nauticrawl, but at least you'll know not to do the same thing on your next attempt. You can check out the trailer above to get a taste of what the game offers.

It sounds like a perfect fit for a touch screen, depending on how well the controls work. Being able to flick switches, spins dials and press buttons with your fingers and thumbs could potentially provide a sense of greater involvement than you'd get playing the game with a mouse.

Discussing the upcoming mobile release, Andrea Interguglielmi of Spare Parts Oasis said: “I'm super excited to be releasing Nauticrawl on iOS, it's a journey that lends itself well to bite sized sessions of trial and error. I sincerely hope mobile gamers will enjoy experimenting with all the tactile controls and gauges scattered around the mysterious cockpit."

Nauticrawl: 20,000 Atmospheres will arrive on the App Store on 23rd September. It will be a premium title that costs $4.99/£4.99/€5.49.